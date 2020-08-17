160553
Kelowna  

Post-BC Day long weekend virus spike never happened

BC Day spike never came

With the BC Day long weekend two weeks behind us, health officials are breathing a sigh of relief that the BC Interior has not seen the same spike in coronavirus cases that it did in the days after Canada Day.

Interior Health said Monday there were just six new cases recorded since Friday — a figure dwarfed by the provincial count of 236.

There are 14 cases active in the entire IH region, while two are hospitalized. 

“On behalf of Interior Health, I commend everyone living the region for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19. As we know, the maximum COVID-19 incubation period is 14 days and today marks a milestone following the BC Day long weekend,” said  Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health.

“During the past two weeks we have seen low case counts, proving all of our hard work and dedication can make a difference. Now, as we approach the fall, I urge everyone to redouble their commitment to fighting this pandemic. We must all follow the public health direction offered by Dr. Bonnie Henry and stay familiar with ways to protect ourselves and loved ones from COVID-19.”

Within IH, there are 164 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26.

The so-called "Kelowna cluster" materialized after a group of tourists and locals attended a number of private events and parties around the city. At one point, close to 1,000 people in B.C. were self-isolating due to exposure to the cluster cases.

