The Central Okanagan Music Strategy needs your input to establish a vibrant music community

Photo: Unsplash/Edward Cisneros

What does the music scene mean to you? How could the music community improve? What are some things you want to see in the future of local music?

The Central Okanagan Music Strategy wants to know your thoughts through their online survey. The two-year project inspired by the Kelowna 2020-2025 Cultural Plan is focused on establishing a vibrant music community.

Kristapher Hargrave along with others in the local music industry have come together to create the Leadership Ensemble, in partnership with Creative Okanagan to develop the strategy focused on advancing the region's music sector.

"The goal is to find ways to support the industry, support musicians and find ways to collaborate," says Hargrave.

Planning for the strategy began in late January before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since the pandemic started, the music industry has faced countless hurtles as concerts and gatherings of more than 50 people are still prohibited.

"You talk to quite a few people in the industry and its pretty depressing and sad so its nice to know theres a group of people that see a light at the end of the tunnel," says Hargrave. "A big part of the survey is getting the public's and the audiences feedback. We want to hear from the general public about whats working, what isn't, what barriers or roadblocks you're facing or what time you want to see shows start."

Priorities set out by the strategy include connecting people with similar interests to achieve collective action, develop support for local music, increase support for live music, establish a better understanding of the current music landscape and more.

Hargrave hopes the strategy will lead the community out of a darker time from COVID-19 into a brighter and musical future.

Those who participate in the survey have the chance to win a prepaid credit card. The survey is open until August 31.