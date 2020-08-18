A medical office worker is crying foul over lack of pandemic pay

Photo: Flickr: Michael Werner

Another frontline worker has come forward to share their story about not receiving hazard pay since the coronavirus pandemic started back in March.

The female medical office assistant worker at a private clinic tells Castanet she read another story on Walmart employees being unhappy they aren't receiving pandemic pay and, "couldn't help but become a little bit frustrated."

The female medical office worker asked us not to use her name but indicated she felt she was, "speaking for many if not all of the MOA's in the Okanagan."

She says the duties of an MOA include but are not limited to cleaning, sanitizing exam rooms from top to bottom before and after a patient is seen, cleaning, sanitizing the waiting room constantly, wearing a mask for eight hours a day, and cleaning and sanitizing all medical and surgical equipment used in the exam.

She says without the efforts of people like her, it would be almost impossible for medical clinics to be open right now.

"We have to wear masks all day and yet many people complain they can't wear a mask even for the time they are in our office, which is sometimes only 20 minutes. Many people still don't understand why they have to come to an appointment alone."



She says the physician she works for is very appreciative of her efforts and she doesn't think it's their responsibility to pay them hazard or pandemic pay — she feels that's the government's job. "Every time a physician has reached out to ask a Member of the Legislative Assembly about pandemic or hazard pay, the answer has always been no."

When she asks why there has been no hazard pay for health care workers like her, she's told it is because the clinic she works for, like most, are private businesses owned by a physician.

"It sure would be nice for us hard-working MOA's to receive some sort of acknowledgment and hazard pay for our hard work too."