Kelowna man says he and his family were terrorized near Beaverdell

Terrorized by man in woods

A Kelowna man says he and his family have been left traumatized after an incident that sounds like something right out of a horror movie.

Kyle Jones tells Castanet he and a group of family members were enjoying some time around the campfire near Beaverdell last Thursday, August 13, 2020, when out of nowhere a rock was thrown in their direction.

"We didn't think too much of that until a second rock came flying our way."

Jones says he did a quick search of the area with a flashlight and came up empty. "It's very bizarre, very traumatic," Jones says nothing else happened until the wee hours of Friday morning.

"I was woken up by the group of friends and family camping by the river."

Jones says their cars had been smashed up and, at one point, the door to the camper swung open and one of the women yelled, "leave us alone." A male voice responded with "shut the f**k up, you don't understand."

"I drove out in the field looking, but by the time I got out there he was gone," Jones said, adding RCMP from Midway responded but he's concerned that there is someone potentially dangerous living in the bush in the area.

Midway RCMP confirms they responded to a report of a disturbance at the property in the 4300-block of Highway 33 near Beaverdell, Friday morning, in just before 5 a.m. The suspect is described as approximately 25-30 years old, and was seen wearing a white or grey hoodie.

"The criminal investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244," states the release from RCMP.

Jones owns 75 acres of land between Beaverdell and Westbridge and he has walked his entire piece of land and has found no sign of the alleged attacker. "I do know he's walking in the river to hide his tracks."

Jones says the damage to vehicles and the memory of a traumatic night still leaves him uneasy.

"From everything that I've been able to understand there is a non-healthy person living in the bush in that area," Jones says.

