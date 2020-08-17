COSAR, police searching for man missing near Little White Mountain

Photo: Contributed

The search continues for a missing hiker near Little White Mountain east of Kelowna.

RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, as well as other SAR groups, are searching for 24-year-old Aaron Rempel.



Rempel was hiking off the KVR rail trail on Little White Mountain Saturday afternoon in the general area of the Bellevue trestle-Boulderfields when he became separated from a friend.



He is described as a caucasian male, five feet six inches tall, with a slim build, light red hair and a beard.

Rempel was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with "Dublin Ireland" on the front. He also was carrying a blue bicycle helmet that had a Go-Pro camera mounted on it when last seen.



If anyone encountered Rempel hiking in that area this weekend, they are urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.