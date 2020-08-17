COSAR, police find hiker gone missing near Little White Mountain

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 2:13 p.m.

The 24-year-old hiker who went missing at Little White Mountain on Saturday has been found safe.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue's Ephraim Nowak confirmed Aaron Rempel managed to hike all the way to the KVR, and was located "sometime in the past hour" by members of the public who heard his cries for help.

COSAR is now at the scene and Rempel is being assessed by BC Ambulance.

UPDATE 8:41 a.m.

Search and rescue crews are back at Little White Mountain Monday morning as the search for 24-year-old Aaron Rempel goes into the third day.

Duane Tresnich, COSAR Search Manager tells Castanet they scoured the area near the top of Little White Mountain Saturday and Sunday and they are back at it again on Monday.

"His last known position was the top of Little White Mountain," Tresnich says.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is joined by Penticton Search and Rescue, Vernon and the Shuswap Search and Rescue crews, the Coldstream helicopter, and the RCMP helicopter.

"We scoured the area Saturday and Sunday and now we are going for a third time," Tresnich says.

ORIGINAL 6:33 a.m.

The search continues for a missing hiker near Little White Mountain east of Kelowna.

RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, as well as other SAR groups, are searching for 24-year-old Aaron Rempel.



Rempel was hiking off Telegraph Trail on Little White Mountain Saturday afternoon. He parked in the Bellevue trestle-Boulderfields and became separated from a friend near the top of Little White Mountain.



He is described as a caucasian male, five feet six inches tall, with a slim build, light red hair and a beard.

Rempel was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with "Dublin Ireland" on the front. He also was carrying a blue bicycle helmet that had a Go-Pro camera mounted on it when last seen.



If anyone encountered Rempel hiking in that area this weekend, they are urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.