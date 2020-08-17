Kelowna woman asks public to help match her with kidney donor

A Kelowna woman in need of a kidney transplant is pleading with the public to help her live a longer life by finding her the perfect match.

Tamara Ferguson was born with spina bifida, and has been told by her doctors they believe her kidney problem has existed since birth.

But it was 2003 before she had it diagnosed, and was told within ten years, she would need to be on dialysis.

"They told me from the beginning it will decline, they just didn't know how long ... it's been 17 years and I'm stable, but I want that kidney."

Ferguson says her kidney is currently functioning at 15 per cent, which about five per cent above the standard for dialysis treatment.

But it's been declining for years, and without dialysis, the 47-year-old isn't eligible for the kidney donor wait list.

Patients must be on dialysis before they are placed on the wait list for a kidney transplant from a deceased donor, which can take years.

In addition, outcomes from living donor transplants are generally better than outcomes from deceased donor transplants, according to BC Transplant.

Ferguson says not only would a new kidney help her body function better, but it would provide her with the ability to enjoy life even more.

"If I had the transplant I'd live a longer life. I could eat better, more stuff that I'd like to have instead of having a strict diet."

Ferguson is able to accept A or O blood type donors.

If you are a kidney donor match for Ferguson and willing to donate, please contact St. Paul's Hospital's Living Donor Program by calling 604-806-9027 or by email, using Ferguson's name as a reference.