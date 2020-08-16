Emergency services searching water near Hot Sands for jumper

Emergency services were searching the water near the Kelowna side of the William R. Bennett Bridge in response to reports of a possible bridge jumper on Sunday evening.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were on scene at about 7 p.m., as well as a marine rescue boat.

Crews were searching the water in the area nearest to the bridge and Hot Sands Beach.

Police on scene said it was possible the individual who reportedly jumped had come out of the water and left the scene prior to their arrival.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.