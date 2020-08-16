New funding will make Black Mountain/sntsk‘il’nten Regional Park more accesible

Photo: Google / Stephanie Sykora Black Mountain - Sntsk'il'nten Regional Park. May, 2020.

With a large infrastructure grant from the federal and provincial governments, Black Mountain/sntsk‘il’nten Regional Park is going to become more accessible in the near future.

The goal is to build community inclusiveness, stewardship and connectivity within the park.

“This is an exciting investment in our community and the largest of our 30 regional parks," says Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Chair Gail Given in a press release.

"The funds will help us realize one of the regional board’s strategic priorities to provide residents with greater opportunities to connect with nature in the Central Okanagan.”

The money come from the Canada-B.C. Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan; the two governments will contribute almost $715,000 towards new features in the 640-hectare regional park with $390,000 from the federal and $324,967 from the provincial.

“lim lemt, thank you," says Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson in the release. "To both levels of government for investing in our culturally significant sntsk‘il’nten Regional Park, including, as part of the Regional Park Management Plan, improved access, safety, and information for its visitors

"As stewards of the land, protecting areas of environmental and cultural significance is crucial to ensuring that these lands remain intact for future generations to visit, appreciate, and learn from.”

The protected regional park is co-managed by the regional district and Westbank First Nation. The 640-hectare park is home to endangered or threatened species and culturally significant sites.

In the local Okanagan language nsyilxcín, sntsk‘il’nten translates to “the place where arrowheads/flint rock is found," the release notes.



The funds will be used to build three, new multi-use trails including one leading to the summit of Black Mountain.



Also, park amenities will be constructed:

washrooms

parking areas at Joe Rich Road and Swainson Road

information and kiosk signage

guard rail fences

The work is anticipated to begin this fall and be completed by summer 2022.

An official park opening will take place this fall, with some parts already open while work in the park is underway.

Temporary access to Black Mountain/sntsk‘il’nten Regional Park is through an off-street parking area on Tower Ranch Drive and the City of Kelowna Tower Ranch Mountain Park. The Swainson Road access is closed while the Black Mountain Irrigation District installs a new water main.

To avoid natural area disturbance, residents are reminding to stay on the trails.