3 Okanagan cities top hotel searches, says Google

Photo: Colin Dacre

Three Okanagan communities are among the most popular hotel destinations in Canada, according to Google.

The search giant has released data revealing road trip and travel searches in Canada have spiked as the end of summer is near and COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Searches for 'staycation,' 'beach rentals' and 'cabins for rent' have spiked more than 100 per cent worldwide, year over year.

Road trip related questions that have topped searches in the last two weeks include:

What to bring on a road trip?

How to plan a road trip?

What to do on road trips?

How long does a typical road trip across Canada last?

How to road trip across Canada?

Worldwide, 'hotels open in' searches have grown more than 100,000 per cent, year over year.

Hotel destinations topping the list in Canada over the last two months include:

Kelowna, B.C.

Banff, Alta

Jasper, Alta

Osoyoos, B.C.

Penticton, B.C.

Tofino, B.C.

Mont-Albert, QC

Canmore, Alta

Whistler, B.C.

Prince Edward County, ON

Google is reminding Canadians that the impact of the pandemic on destinations can vary considerably across the country.

"Canada's tourism industry is working tirelessly to ensure Canadians know what new measures are in place for their protection," says Gloria Loree, chief marketing officer of Destination Canada. "From small to large businesses, we're seeing extraordinary work being done to ensure enjoyable and safe experiences."