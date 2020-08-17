160553
159172
Kelowna  

3 Okanagan cities top hotel searches, says Google

Google ranks Valley high

- | Story: 308022

Three Okanagan communities are among the most popular hotel destinations in Canada, according to Google. 

The search giant has released data revealing road trip and travel searches in Canada have spiked as the end of summer is near and COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Searches for 'staycation,' 'beach rentals' and 'cabins for rent' have spiked more than 100 per cent worldwide, year over year. 

Road trip related questions that have topped searches in the last two weeks include:

  • What to bring on a road trip? 
  • How to plan a road trip? 
  • What to do on road trips? 
  • How long does a typical road trip across Canada last? 
  • How to road trip across Canada? 

Worldwide, 'hotels open in' searches have grown more than 100,000 per cent, year over year. 

Hotel destinations topping the list in Canada over the last two months include:

  • Kelowna, B.C. 
  • Banff, Alta
  • Jasper, Alta
  • Osoyoos, B.C. 
  • Penticton, B.C.
  • Tofino, B.C. 
  • Mont-Albert, QC 
  • Canmore, Alta
  • Whistler, B.C.
  • Prince Edward County, ON  

Google is reminding Canadians that the impact of the pandemic on destinations can vary considerably across the country.

"Canada's tourism industry is working tirelessly to ensure Canadians know what new measures are in place for their protection," says Gloria Loree, chief marketing officer of Destination Canada. "From small to large businesses, we're seeing extraordinary work being done to ensure enjoyable and safe experiences." 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
159586




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jessie
Jessie Kelowna SPCA >


160197


160983


Floor sandwiches

Must Watch
Come get your floor sandwiches!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always start out better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
 
Adele ‘honestly has no idea’ when her new music will be released
Music
Adele has told fans she “honestly has no idea” when...
Champagne fails
Galleries
Feeling a little under the weather on this Sunday morning? So are...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824
159505