Final phase of nearly $3M in improvements complete at Gyro Park

Photo: City of Kelowna

A new washroom and changeroom facility is slated to finally open at Boyce-Gyro Park Thursday.

The building, situated next to the apple, is part of the final phase of construction at the popular Lakeshore Road park.

Project technician Steve Walker says the new washrooms are larger and can accommodate the capacity of the entire park, therefore the north washrooms will be closed to regular public use and only opened for special events.

“The washrooms are a huge improvement,” says Walker.

“New and improved lighting makes the building safer and more welcoming; the plumbing, lighting, and hand driers are more environmentally friendly; and small free combination lockers have been added.”

A new plaza has also been constructed just outside the washroom, which includes stairs leading down to the beach.

The final phase of construction at the park will conclude later this summer with the addition of seating, trees, landscaping and irrigation.

The city has spent $2.98 million on improvements to the park since 2018.

Those include the addition of a new parking lot, volleyball courts, ping pong tables, safer connections for bicycling and walking, and now the new washrooms, changeroom and plaza.

The 11-stall washroom come in at a cost of $674,000.