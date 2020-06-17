$3.5 million fundraising campaign for Chair in Brachytherapy

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation BC Cancer Kelowna executive medical director Dr. Ross Halperin.

As cancer and the way we treat it evolves, the BC Cancer Foundation has announced its latest venture to assist people facing cancer in the Interior.

The new $3.5 million fundraising campaign will establish a first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy and launch an innovative research program to provide even better care for cancer patients.

Brachytherapy is a form of treatment that delivers a radiation dose directly to a tumour site internally via implanted seeds.

It is a fast treatment that minimizes side effects and prevents damage to surrounding healthy tissue, and has been proven to be more effective than standard external beam radiation therapy. Over the next 10 years, it is expected up to 15,000 cancer patients will require this form of treatment.

The campaign has already received a huge show of support from local residents, who have donated a total of $1.9 million toward the establishment of the life-saving treatment program.

The Chair in Brachytherapy will lead the program "that will usher in a new era of excellence," reads the BC Cancer Foundation's announcement, including research into defining and targeting specific areas of cancer using MRI techniques.

Research is the key to the adoption of image-guided brachytherapy across B.C., says BC Cancer Kelowna executive medical director Dr. Ross Halperin.



"We want to save absolutely everyone and research is our engine of hope."

They hope it will save the lives of people like 77-year-old Robert Lister, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and admitted to BC Cancer Kelowna after deciding brachytherapy would be his best treatment option.

“I was pleased to not be experiencing any pain or nausea," says Lister. "I felt relieved, confident and very positive that the procedure would be successful.

“My hope is that my positive experience will widen options for others. Regardless of what action you choose, there is life after prostate cancer.”

For more information or to donate, visit the website.