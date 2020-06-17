159297
Family concerned about missing Lake Country man

Search for missing man

The family of 31-year-old Justin Radis have reached out to Castanet for help locating him.

Radis, was last seen by his brother on June 8, 2020 and they say it out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Radis is from Lake Country and is described as five-foot-seven with short dark hair, he typically wears a bandana and has tattoos on his hands.

The family has reported the disappearance to RCMP and they tell Castanet they have tried to trace his phone and it shows it is in the Kelowna area.

If you have any information on Radis' whereabouts you are asked to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300.

