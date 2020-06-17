Man's body found at summit of Lake Country peak

Photo: Contributed

RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Lake Country on Tuesday.

A man's body was found at the summit of Spion Kop shortly after 9 a.m., says police spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Central Okanagan Search And Rescue crews and the Lake Country Fire Department were called in to assist in the recovery of the body.

"At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man's death," Noseworthy said in a press release early Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as a Lake Country man in his thirties.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when, and by what means the man came to his death.

The man's identity has not been released.

Spion Kop is a popular hiking area overlooking Winfield.