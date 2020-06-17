Rains have made for low wildfire danger in the Interior

The recent wet weather across the Okanagan has resulted in a low wildfire danger, but this has little bearing on the wildfire season as a whole.

Rain has pelted the region over the past few weeks, along with record-setting cool temperatures.

“Right now we're in a very low danger rating in the Kamloops Fire Centre. We did see a fair amount of precipitation over the weekend in our region,” said Taylor MacDonald, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service. “Those late-spring precipitation levels are known as our June Rains and they've been very helpful in reducing how fast the fuels in the forests will dry out later on this summer.”

The Kamloops Fire Centre, which encompasses the province's Central Interior, has only seen 34 fires burn 117 hectares to date this year. That's about 12 per cent of the 981 hectares burned in the region last year, during the same time frame, but the 2019 wildfire season ended up being relatively tame.

The 2017 B.C. wildfire season started out even slower than this year, with just 28 fires burning 54 hectares up to June 16. But things changed very quickly that year, when a lightning storm rolled through the Interior on July 7, sparking 108 fires that burned close to 7,000 hectares in a single day.

That was the start of a long and arduous fire season that saw more than 1.2 million hectares of land burned across B.C., displacing about 65,000 people and costing more than $649 million to fight. It was the worst fire season the province had seen to date.

“It's really hard for us to predict long-term weather models for the month of July and August right now, with those dry lightning spells that come through or just length of dry weather and wind events and precipitation,” MacDonald said.

“That really comes down to those short-term weather patterns.”

The forecast calls for an end to the wet weather in the region over the next week, with temperatures expected to hit the high 20s through the week and into next weekend.