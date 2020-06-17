159297
156210
Kelowna  

Survey finds residents are OK with Western Canadian visitors

Kelowna ready for tourists

- | Story: 302951

One of the Okanagan’s biggest promoters will be watching Dr. Bonnie Henry’s press conference quite keenly for the rest of the week.

Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said during a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce webinar on Tuesday that he expects the provincial health officer to initiate the next phase of B.C.’s COVID-19 comeback soon, and he wants local tourism stakeholders to be ready for it.

“Prepared is 48 hours from now,” Ballingall said. “My bet is before the weekend Doctor Bonnie’s going to go to phase three. The borders are going to open, and the cars are going to fill up with gas, and they’re going to come here.

“So let’s be prepared for it. Let’s motivate each other for it.”

For more on this story, visit Okanagan Edge.

