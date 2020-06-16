Discrepancy between CDC and IH over total COVID-19 cases

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

There's some discrepancy between the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Interior Health on the number of COVID-19 cases in the Interior.

After two weeks of no new COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a single new case last week, bringing the total number of positive tests in the region to 196. This came after the region had seen nine days of no active cases, following the last full recovery on June 3.

But this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the IH region had a "false positive," and the total number of positive cases in the Interior is actually 195.

According to the B.C. CDC COVID-19 dashboard, one person in the region remains hospitalized with the virus, despite the reported combined recoveries and deaths in the region totalling that 195 number.

“There is one person hospitalized but they have met that criteria of being at the end of their active infectious stage, so they are technically somebody who has recovered from COVID," Dr. Henry said Tuesday when asked for clarification about the numbers. "They did have a false positive that was removed from the data last week."

It's not clear why a person who remains in hospital is considered fully recovered, but the province's COVID-19 press conferences have not allowed follow-up questions by the media.

Following Dr. Henry's press conference Tuesday, Interior Health reached out to Castanet to clarify that the number of total cases in the region is actually 196.

Interior Health's epidemiologist, who sends the data into the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, confirmed Tuesday there has been 196 total cases in the IH region, and no recent false-positive test.

Province-wide, there remains 172 active cases of the virus, with 11 people hospitalized.