Kelowna  

Science experiment fire gets teacher suspended & transferred

Teacher suspended for fire

A teacher in Lake Country was suspended and transferred to a different school after accidentally starting a fire that caused $60,000 in damage to his science classroom.

Allen David Penner was suspended for a total of 13 days and transferred from George Elliot Secondary after an incident on Feb. 16, 2018, when he used a chemical volcano to demonstrate the “process of ammonium dichromate,” according to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation. 

Penner carried out the demonstration “contrary to safety guidelines” by not wearing safety goggles, a lab coat or gloves. He also conducted the demonstration without proper ventilation, “risking himself and students to exposure of the chemicals.”

Most importantly, he failed to properly dispose of the residue of the demonstration. Instead of placing the oxidized chemicals in a hazardous waste container, he wiped down the residue with a wet paper towel and threw it in the trash.

The residue reacted with the garbage can and ignited several hours later, causing just under $60,000 in damage.

In September 2018, the district suspended Penner for 10 days for the incident and transferred him to a different school. His transfer sparked a petition signed by 650 students to have him returned.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation issued an additional three day suspension, which was served June 10-12, 2020.

Penner has been a teacher since 1992. 

