Kelowna  

Kelowna's James Ropotar wins $100,000 scholarship

Local wins $100k scholarship

A Central Okanagan Public Schools student has won the prestigious Schulich Leader Scholarship.

James Ropotar, Grade 12 student at Okanagan Mission Secondary, has won $100,000 towards an engineering/applied science degree at the University of British Columbia. 

Schulich Leader Scholarships award 100 entrepreneurial-minded high school graduates enrolling in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) program at 20 partner universities across Canada.

Fifty are engineering scholarships are valued at $100,000 while fifty science and math scholarships are valued at $80,000.

"Winning this award has definitely changed my life," said Ropotar.

"The Schulich award allows me to focus on my studies and give back to my community. The network connects me with many brilliant minds across Canada, and I'm excited to learn from them."

Ropotar will graduate in June and his school and teachers are delighted.

"We are incredibly proud of James," said Bruce McKay, principal at Okanagan Mission Secondary.

"I've actually known him since his elementary school days and he's always been a hard-working, thoughtful, and highly intelligent student. He constantly challenges himself and strives for excellence. He is such a deserving recipient of this award."

Every high school in Canada is eligible to nominate one graduating student each year to apply for the scholarship.

