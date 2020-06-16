Doors for drivers on buses will protect against virus and assaults

Miriam Halpenny

BC Transit started installing full driver doors on buses in Kelowna this week.

The transit authority says assaults on buses and BC Transit properties have stayed flat at about 35 a year, a figure that other initiatives like cameras, training, radio systems were unable to bend.

They have been exploring the idea of full driver doors since 2014. By 2017, the company had developed prototypes on buses in Kelowna, Victoria and Abbotsford.

"Primarily Kelowna was one of the areas that we selected because union leadership was very vocal about the urgency to get something in place to protect their operators," says director of safety and emergency management John Palmer.

After collecting feedback from more than 100 operators, a final design was created. The development of the project was expedited as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the doors will also protect operators against the potential spread of the virus.

"This project has been in the making for a couple of years...What has really pushed the advancement of the installation is COVID," says Palmer. "It's not a cage, it's there to balance out the risk to the operator and the ability to provide customer service."

Palmer adds while it is unfortunate that BC Transit has had to resort to an engineered solution against assaults, he says it will give operators the confidence they need in order to work safely.

"The majority of assaults that are registered in our books are verbal but it is unfortunate that in certain circumstances and in Kelowna, it often … seems to be extreme when an operator is assaulted," he says.

Near the end of March, a BC Transit operator was physically assaulted while on the job and suffered serious cuts and scratches to his face. The attacker received a 90-day sentence.

The installation of the first four doors on Kelowna buses started earlier this week and BC Transit anticipates finishing the fleet in Kelowna by the end of summer.