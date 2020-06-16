Kelowna firefighters knock down RV fire on Mills Road

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Jarret Dais says the heat from the RV fire impacted the power lines above the vehicle.

As a result, electricity has been cut to the lines and FortisBC is making repairs.

Crews arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames but managed to knock the blaze down quickly.

The RV involved was uninsured. Its owner was on scene and is quite upset, suggesting a candle had been burning inside the RV prior to the fire. Firefighters, however, says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL 1:15 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to an RV fire Tuesday afternoon on Mills Road, just off Highway 97.

Crews responded to the blaze at about 1 p.m., closing Mills Road so firefighters could action the fire. There was some initial concern that the blaze could impact nearby electrical lines.

Firefighters knocked down the fire relatively quickly and were mopping up by 1:15 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this point.