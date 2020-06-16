159297
159172
Kelowna  

Kelowna firefighters knock down RV fire on Mills Road

Crews douse RV fire

- | Story: 302914

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Jarret Dais says the heat from the RV fire impacted the power lines above the vehicle. 

As a result, electricity has been cut to the lines and FortisBC is making repairs. 

Crews arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames but managed to knock the blaze down quickly.

The RV involved was uninsured. Its owner was on scene and is quite upset, suggesting a candle had been burning inside the RV prior to the fire. Firefighters, however, says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL 1:15 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to an RV fire Tuesday afternoon on Mills Road, just off Highway 97. 

Crews responded to the blaze at about 1 p.m., closing Mills Road so firefighters could action the fire. There was some initial concern that the blaze could impact nearby electrical lines.

Firefighters knocked down the fire relatively quickly and were mopping up by 1:15 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this point.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

151858
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4103110
12623 Driftwood Court
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$775,000
more details


159323


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Alvin
Alvin Kelowna SPCA >


156211


158042


Celebs then and now

Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries
Cat tries to steal owner’s food from plate
Must Watch
This clever cat is trying its hardest to get food from...
Grimes and Elon Musk forced to change son’s name again for birth certificate
Showbiz
Grimes and Elon Musk secured their first child's unusual name...
Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody
Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157344