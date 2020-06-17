Women's Shelter fundraising to mitigate impacts of pandemic

Photo: Contributed

Throughout the month of June, the Kelowna Women's Safety Initiative has been raising funds through a fundraiser and silent auction for the Kelowna Women's Shelter.

The Kelowna Women's Safety Initiative, led by a group of UBC Okanagan medical student volunteers, started the fundraiser in hopes of raising $10,000 throughout the month of June — an initiative that has grown to include a silent auction.

"They managed to get so many items from so many different businesses that it is another extra $10,000 in value," says resource development coordinator for the Kelowna Women's Shelter, Ester Pike.

Among the donations, Gwen Zilm has donated an authentic women's Cartier 'Ballon Bleu' watch, valued at $7,500. The gently worn watch was appraised in 2019 and comes with the original certificate, cases and extra links.

"While I feel it is always important to support the services of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, it feels particularly important at this stressful time. I wanted to do everything I could to support the silent auction and the volunteers working so hard to make it a success," says Zilm.

By the end of the fundraiser, all funds raised will benefit the expenses of the shelter itself including meals, hygiene supplies, counselling services and more.

"When COVID-19 hit our community, we did see quite a drastic drop in the amount of calls that we were getting for our services. The silence was honestly very unnerving because we knew that instances of domestic violence didn't magically go away, but rather women were scared of leaving abusive situations due to the pandemic," says Pike.

"Although the pandemic doesn't necessarily cause situations of abuse, it does increase the severity as well as the frequency due to increased aggravation from anything such as being in close proximity to financial constraints."

The Kelowna Women's Shelter has also seen situations where an abuser uses the pandemic as a tool of abuse by denying access to medical attention or threatening to throw the victim out on the streets to catch the virus.

As the pandemic starts to ease in the community, the demand for services at the shelter is on the rise. But with the shelter's massive loss of revenue due to the shelter's thrift store closing along with cancelled fundraisers, the Kelowna Women's Shelter needs all the support it can get.

The fundraiser has currently raised almost half of the $10,000 goal. Click here to bid or donate. The fundraiser will officially close on June 30 at 11:59 p.m.