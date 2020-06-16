159297
Kelowna  

Kelowna driver allegedly blows three times legal limit

Very drunk driver busted

The Kelowna RCMP says they took a drunk driver off the roads Monday morning. 

Police were called for a report of a blue Dodge Ram driving erratically on Highway 97S Monday just before 9 a.m.

“A frontline officer located the vehicle on Buckland Avenue and performed a traffic stop,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “While dealing with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption. The breath demand was read and the man was taken back to the detachment for a breath test.”

Police say both samples were more than three times the legal limit. 

The 24-year-old Kelowna man was released from custody for a future court date. The vehicle was impounded.

The file will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for review.

