159297
156210
Kelowna  

Kelowna councillor wants a return to process

Council's return to normal

- | Story: 302883

Slowly, a sense of some normalcy is beginning to show up within the walls of Kelowna city hall.

The building itself has been open to the public for a few weeks, although the normal flow has been somewhat curtailed with restrictions around entrance and exit of city hall, and physical distancing floor markings.

But, it's inside council chambers where the biggest change has occurred.

For the first time in nearly three months, all nine elected officials sat in the same room for a Monday afternoon meeting. They had also gathered together in chambers for last Tuesday's public hearing.

Gone, at least for now, are remote meetings that began in March at the height of COVID-19. During those meetings, many councillors joined in from home in an effort to keep everyone safe.

While councillors have returned, most seats in the gallery remain taped off, a sign full normal is still a ways off.

Now, Coun. Brad Sieben wants council to take another step away from COVID-19 restrictions by fully reinstating procedures leading to public hearings.

In late March, the city took the step of removing the need for public hearings on some development applications, on a case-by-case basic, if there was little or no public opposition.

Sieben led a charge of several councillors asking that those conditions be removed.

His comments came as council debated two applications, one for a two-storey medical building on Pandosy near KGH, and the other the rezoning of a property on Knowles Road for a three-lot subdivision.

Speaking specifically to the Knowles Road project, Sieben said holding a public hearing was less about content and more about the process.

"Our process had this not been during COVID-19 would be for this to go to a public hearing, where people have the ability to appear before us in person and to speak their mind," he said.

"To me the method by which they can bring forth their feedback is the differentiator, and we are having public hearings again. Things have pivoted. We are meeting regularly."

By a 5-4 vote, council did side with Sieben, forcing the application to go to a public hearing.

The Pandosy application will not.

Sieben had indicated a desire to make a motion asking that council return to its public hearing procedures, but held off.

The next public hearing is slated for next Tuesday.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

159299
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details
157421


159292


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Alvin
Alvin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


159147


Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody

Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new son-in-law.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to keep you in a great mood.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A
Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
159046