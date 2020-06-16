Kelowna councillor wants a return to process

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Slowly, a sense of some normalcy is beginning to show up within the walls of Kelowna city hall.

The building itself has been open to the public for a few weeks, although the normal flow has been somewhat curtailed with restrictions around entrance and exit of city hall, and physical distancing floor markings.

But, it's inside council chambers where the biggest change has occurred.

For the first time in nearly three months, all nine elected officials sat in the same room for a Monday afternoon meeting. They had also gathered together in chambers for last Tuesday's public hearing.

Gone, at least for now, are remote meetings that began in March at the height of COVID-19. During those meetings, many councillors joined in from home in an effort to keep everyone safe.

While councillors have returned, most seats in the gallery remain taped off, a sign full normal is still a ways off.

Now, Coun. Brad Sieben wants council to take another step away from COVID-19 restrictions by fully reinstating procedures leading to public hearings.

In late March, the city took the step of removing the need for public hearings on some development applications, on a case-by-case basic, if there was little or no public opposition.

Sieben led a charge of several councillors asking that those conditions be removed.

His comments came as council debated two applications, one for a two-storey medical building on Pandosy near KGH, and the other the rezoning of a property on Knowles Road for a three-lot subdivision.

Speaking specifically to the Knowles Road project, Sieben said holding a public hearing was less about content and more about the process.

"Our process had this not been during COVID-19 would be for this to go to a public hearing, where people have the ability to appear before us in person and to speak their mind," he said.

"To me the method by which they can bring forth their feedback is the differentiator, and we are having public hearings again. Things have pivoted. We are meeting regularly."

By a 5-4 vote, council did side with Sieben, forcing the application to go to a public hearing.

The Pandosy application will not.

Sieben had indicated a desire to make a motion asking that council return to its public hearing procedures, but held off.

The next public hearing is slated for next Tuesday.