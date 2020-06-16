Kelowna's ACC and agriculture community to weigh in on water hike

Photo: Castanet/file

It could cost farmers more to irrigate their land in 2021.

As much as $24 per acre per year.

A new water rate structure presented to city council Monday included an increase for agricultural irrigation water from $96 an acre per year to $120.

That would equate to about $300 a year more for a 10 acre farm, and nearly $3,000 a year for a farmer with a 100 acre parcel.

Utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet says any increase wouldn't take effect until Jan. 1, 2021, and payment wouldn't be due until near the end of the year.

Van Vliet said the new rates, if approved, would be in line with Black Mountain Irrigation rates and slightly lower than those charged by the Glenmore-Ellison utility.

The report council saw Monday was just a series of recommendations, and not an actual written-in-stone increase.

However, Coun. Mohini Singh told her colleagues she opposes any increase for farmers who have been hit hard already this year.

"If it is absolutely imperative to increase the rate for the sake of upgrading the system...I see the sense," she said.

"But, now is not the time to increase rates for agricultural customers. This has been a terrible year for cherry growers. Apples, the worst ever return this year.

"While I recognize it's not a lot of money...I think symbolically, now is not the time to raise water rates for agricultural customers."

Mayor Colin Basran argued the rates don't take affect until 2021, and they are competitive with other utilities across the valley.

"I hear you Coun. Singh, but what also happens is the system gets a year older, the infrastructure deficit continues to grow, and we continue to put that on the backs of residential rate payers," said Basran.

"At some point, the farmers have to pay a little bit more to pay their fair share."

Council also asked that its Agricultural Advisory Committee, which was reinstated Monday, have a look at the report and make comment before a final water rate report comes back to the table.

It is also recommended that residential rates increase by about six per cent.

Van Vliet says that would work out to about $2.10 a month for the average household.