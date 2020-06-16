159297
E-scooter rentals won't return until they are allowed on roadways

Scooter plan baffles council

Kelowna city council struggled to make heads or tails of a report on safety concerns with shared mobility, specifically e-scooters.

The report came on the heels of a request by council back in November to determine the implications of banning all shared e-scooter rentals from the city's waterfront walkway between the City Park tunnel and Rotary Marsh.

Council didn't feel the report touched on the issue it was looking for.

Instead, it suggested allowing e-scooters rentals to be operated along the soon-to-be created walkway down the centre of Bernard when it is closed to traffic for July and August, and along the waterfront, but at reduced speeds of 10 kilometres an hour.

Council didn't bite, stating in no uncertain terms it did not want shared scooters on Bernard, and still questioned whether scooters should continue to be used along the waterfront.

Further, Coun. Brad Sieben questioned the viability of e-scooter rentals in the city.

Sieben pointed to the bike share program the city introduced through DropBike two years ago.

He called it a resounding success from a community standpoint.

"We don't have that anymore, and there's a multitude of reasons why," he said.

"One of the things we got was e-scooters which haven't been warmly received, in my opinion."

Sieben called shared e-scooters a novelty, indicating they have not been utilized as a viable transportation mode, which the shared mobility program was designed to be.

"I think in our efforts to be innovative, to be disruptive...we've missed the mark.

"I hope we haven't alienated another viable option that people actually are comfortable in using."

Sieben suggested when staff returns, they present options that would allow the city to reinvestigate a return to shared bicycles.

Staff did state rental companies have gone away from shared bicycles, indicating the e-scooters are more popular, and more profitable.

It was suggested the city may have to subsidize a company as much as $1 million to bring a bike share product back.

Any decisions council does make likely wouldn't be enacted until after the province allows e-scooters access to city roads, similar to bicycles.

Companies offering e-scooter rentals in Kelowna have paused operations during COVID-19.

They won't be allowed to operate until the province allows them to operate on roadways.

