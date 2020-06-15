Lucky To Go will kick off ride-share service in Kelowna on July 1

Photo: Contributed

It appears Lucky To Go will be the first ride-share company to hit the streets of Kelowna.

The Victoria-based company was the third to receive a licence to operate in the Okanagan, behind Kabu and Safe Ride Sharing, but it will be the first to market when it begins operations on July 1.

“Kelowna has been super welcoming of this whole concept,” Lucky To Go founder Mandeep Rana said from Victoria on Monday. “It just blows my mind. We weren’t even planning on launching it anytime soon in Kelowna. We were anticipating September as a launch or something like that, post-COVID.

“But it turns out that with the amount of interest we have seen from Kelowna and how welcoming that city is of this ride-share concept, we dropped everything else, and we put Kelowna in first.”

Rana will be coming to Kelowna this Friday and Saturday for driver orientation sessions and to meet with city and airport officials. Anyone interested in driving for the company can check out its website.

Lucky To Go, which got the go-ahead from the BC Passenger Transportation Board on April 22, is unique in that it is partnering with the BC Taxi Association. Lucky To Go will provide the use of its app to BCTA members in return for lease payments.