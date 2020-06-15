159297
Kelowna  

Kelowna teens baked 300 cookies and delivered them to first responders

A pair of teens wanting to show their appreciation to first responders baked 300 cookies and hand-delivered them to those on the frontlines on Monday.

Hannah Scuka and Jocelynne Landry, both 13, got together and baked a medley of cookies from classic chocolate chip, to sweet sugar cookies and peanut butter cookies. 

They hand-delivered them to a BCEHS centre, two fire stations and two RCMP detachments throughout Kelowna. 

Hannah's mom Halina Scuka tells Castanet that she took pictures of them giving the goodies to the first responders and the reactions were priceless. 

"We dropped it to the police station, an officer came out and said, 'we were just talking about how much negativity there is and here you girls [are] with your cookies, it just made my day.' It was really neat to see that reaction," says Halina. 

The girls baked the cookies at her house as she watched over them making sure everything was being done right. 

"I made sure they washed their hands, it was all done clean and then they packaged each individual cookies and tied the bags with ribbon," says Halina. 

Halina homeschools her children and says she tries to teach them to be mindful and appreciate those protecting them in their community. 

In the past, they've had Halina, along with the kids at church, baked bread and made cards for the fire department during forest fires.

"Now anytime something like this comes in the community they try to be part of that."

