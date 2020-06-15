159297
Kelowna  

Snow at Big White delays start of mountain biking season

Too much snow for biking

Mother Nature has forced Big White to push back the start of mountain bike season.

Originally planned for June 26, recent snowfall means the resort will now open for biking on July 10.

"Mother Nature, what are you doing to us," laughs Big White Vice-President Michael J. Ballingall. 

While snow has melted in the village, it is still accumulating at higher elevations.

Ballingall says the delay to the summer season will help keep their staff safe.

"The crews out on the mountain are trying to use equipment that is not supposed to be used in snow. Our snowcats can only do so much, and then you have to take in a backhoe, for example, down a narrow trail in the trees in the snow.”

Some areas in the alpine near the top of the chairlifts still have several feet of snow.

"It was a top-three snow year in our history. It's probably the best for everybody that it didn't melt as fast as we would've liked it to because that would mean flooding in the Valley, so as much as it's frustrating for us it's probably good for all of our neighbours," explains Ballingall. 

This is the first time their summer season has been delayed.

