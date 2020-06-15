High lake levels backing up stormwater system, city installs pump

Photo: Wayne Moore

The City of Kelowna has installed a pump at the Water Street boat launch downtown due to high lake levels.

The city’s stormwater collection system typically flows into the lake by gravity, but the elevated lake levels are now preventing that, so the city is having to pump the backed-up stormwater into the lake.

It is expected the pump will remain in place for up to two weeks, depending on the level of the lake.

The equipment and fencing minimally restricts access to the south ramp, but the Water Street boat launch remains open to boaters.The three other boat launches, located at Cedar Creek Park, Cook Road and Sutherland Bay, also remain open.

The city is advising boaters to keep their speed down on the water, especially near the shore, to prevent shoreline erosion while the lake is above full pool. Private property owners who are pumping water from structures are being asked to pump into natural areas such as nearby creeks, ditches or lawns and not into storm drains or the sanitary sewer system.

Pumping into sanitary sewers can overtax the water treatment facility and lead to potential backups of wastewater onto properties.

Okanagan Lake is currently at 342.704 metres above sea level. Full pool is 342.48 metres. Recent rainfall has been pushing the lake level upwards.

You can track Okanagan Lake levels daily on Castanet here.