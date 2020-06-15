Public asked to leave debris on Okanagan Lake beaches, for now

Photo: Sarita Patel Okanagan Lake waterfront at City Park

With Okanagan Lake currently above full pool, the City of Kelowna is asking the public to leave branches and other natural debris where they are on the waterline.

“While it may seem intuitive to pick up branches and debris to keep our beaches clean, those natural woody materials actually help break the waves and keep our beaches from eroding so we can enjoy them for years to come,” says Melanie Steppuhn, park & landscape planner. “Right now we ask that residents leave this debris where it is for a few weeks until we see the water at lower levels.”

The debris provides a protective layer to the sands and gravels of the beachfront; nature’s way of keeping the beach in place. It is especially important when the lake is high as it is now.

Once lake levels drop, the debris can be cleaned up.

Okanagan Lake is currently at 342.704 metres above sea level. Full pool is 342.48 metres. Recent rainfall has been pushing the lake level upwards.

You can track Okanagan Lake levels daily on Castanet here.