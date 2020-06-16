Father's Day Scavenger Hunt in support of Balding for Dollars

Photo: Contributed

Looking for something fun to do for dad this Father's Day?

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. is gearing up for a Father's Day Scavenger Hunt.

Guests get to visit wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries throughout South East Kelowna with free tastings at each location.

Ticket holders will receive a stamp card and a clue on where their next participating location is, and by the end of the day, three lucky winners will receive a gift basket for each of the locations.

You must purchase a ticket to receive a tasting. Tickets cost $15 per person and the event runs Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Balding for Dollars, an organization that supports children affected by cancer and blood disorders at the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

To get tickets, click here.