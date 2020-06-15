YMCA, SD23 propose new daycare at George Elliot High School

Photo: YMCA

The YMCA of the Okanagan and Central Okanagan School District have partnered to seek funding to build a new child care centre in Lake Country.

SD23 board chair Moyra Baxter says there is a significant need for child care in the area.

"Both the school district and the YMCA are committed to providing the best possible services to children, and by working together we can offer more support to families who desperately need to find child care in a safe, caring environment," says Baxter.

The centre aims to ease the struggle of families who’ve been waiting for child care spaces locally.

“The demand for child care in Lake Country is growing,” reports Danielle Miranda, child care general manager for the YMCA of Okanagan. “A significant need has been identified in the community over the coming years and this new centre will provide families an option for affordable, quality care for their children. We are looking forward to working in collaboration with Central Okanagan Public Schools on this community-minded project.”

If provincial funding is approved, the centre will be located on the grounds of George Elliot High School and will serve families with newborns to 12 years of age.

Construction would begin in early 2021 with the centre expected to open in Spring of 2022.