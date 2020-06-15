159297
Kelowna  

Canadians feeling tired amid the pandemic, social distancing less

Three months after the pandemic was declared, a significant number of Canadians have started following healthcare guidelines less and less. 

Summer is just days away and according to a new study from the Angus Reid Institute, health officials are expressing concerns over Canadians not being vigilant towards physical distancing and other safety measures put in place to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

Just 36 per cent of Canadians say they are still avoiding public spaces as much as they had been in the early days of the outbreak. 

Canadians continue to be experiencing feelings of fatigue and anxiety over these last few weeks, but as the infection rate continues to go downwards, the number of Canadians who are worried about contracting the virus has dropped from 73 per cent in early April to 46 per cent.

However, concerns over community transmission and infection of loved ones remains well above majority for Canadians.

Younger Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 are least likely to still be following advice from health officials.

When it comes to the impact of COVID-19 on Canada, 41 per cent say the worst is yet to come, while 59 per cent believe Canada has made it through the toughest time in regards to illness.

People under the age of 55 years are more likely to feel tired or worn out than older Canadians and women between the ages of 18 and 54 are most likely to be anxious, while men 55 and over are most likely feeling optimistic. 

