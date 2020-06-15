Paine Construction and Design wins three CHBA national awards

Photo: Paige Construction and Design

Kelowna’s Paine Construction and Design was the big winner on Friday during the Canadian Home Builders’ Association’s National Awards for Housing Excellence.

The awards show was held via a livestream due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Paine Construction ended up taking home three awards. Overall, Thompson Okanagan companies won five national honours.

Paine Construction and Design claimed top honours in two whole home renovation categories. The first was for a renovation between $150,000 and $300,000, while the second one was for work valued at more than $1 million. As a result of those two victories, Paine took home the overall Renovation Excellence Award.

