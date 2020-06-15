159297
Kelowna  

Pair arrested on stolen motorcycle in Lake Country

Duo arrested on motorcycle

- | Story: 302780

A man and woman are facing several charges after being arrested on a stolen motorcycle in Lake Country on Thursday. 

Police were called for a report of a suspicious pickup parked on Beaver Lake Road east of Lake Country on June 11 just after 8:30 a.m. An RCMP aircraft in the area spotted two suspects that had just left the truck on a motorcycle. 

Officers intercepted the motorcycle and arrested a man and a woman, later determining both the truck and motorcycle were stolen. 

Justin Graham, 36, has now been charged with possession of stolen property, breach of release orders, possession of break and enter tools and driving while prohibited.

Chantell Hurford, 23, has also been charged with possession of stolen property and breach of release orders.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158404
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4121275
963 Purcell Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,000
more details


156061


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Moo
Moo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


159162


Vanessa Bryant and daughter block Instagram accounts to aid their ‘healing’ after helicopter crash

Showbiz
Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia have been forced to block several accounts on Instagram because it's been too hard for...
Baby slips slowly down slide
Must Watch
His face says it all! Too funny.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Start your Monday morning off right.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Serena Williams has adorable ‘Beauty and the Beast’ sing-a-long with daughter
Must Watch
“The same old bread and rolls to sell!” Who...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada