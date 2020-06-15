Pair arrested on stolen motorcycle in Lake Country

Photo: Colin Dacre

A man and woman are facing several charges after being arrested on a stolen motorcycle in Lake Country on Thursday.

Police were called for a report of a suspicious pickup parked on Beaver Lake Road east of Lake Country on June 11 just after 8:30 a.m. An RCMP aircraft in the area spotted two suspects that had just left the truck on a motorcycle.

Officers intercepted the motorcycle and arrested a man and a woman, later determining both the truck and motorcycle were stolen.

Justin Graham, 36, has now been charged with possession of stolen property, breach of release orders, possession of break and enter tools and driving while prohibited.

Chantell Hurford, 23, has also been charged with possession of stolen property and breach of release orders.