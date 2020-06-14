158761
Kelowna  

Tree falls on male young adult at Mission Creek trail

Tree falls on male pedestrian

A young male adult was trapped underneath a fallen tree Sunday afternoon on the Mission Creek trail near Springfield Rd and Ziprick Rd. 

The man was walking along the trail with his friend when the tree cracked and fell on top of him at about 3 p.m. 

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. to assist paramedics with the rescue and successfully lifted the tree.

A bystander who witnessed the accident says they were walking behind him and heard a loud "crack" before the tree came down.

The victim was regaining consciousness when leaving on an ambulance stretcher just after 3:30 p.m. but the severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Resident Joshua Bellavance voiced his concern over the safety of the trail after witnessing the man trapped under the tree.

"This trail is in need of a long overdue danger tree assessment. I believe the city is to blame for this. There are so many dead, or near dead trees on the Mission creek trail that are danger trees to users of the Mission creek trail."

