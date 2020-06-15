More rain on the way to start the week

Sarita Patel

Don’t put away those umbrellas just yet.

The weather system that dumped between 10 and 20 millimeters of rain on the Thompson-Okanagan over the weekend is being followed up with another wet one.

“We do get a bit of a drier break between what’s happening currently and what’s going to come in more Monday afternoon, overnight and into Tuesday - which is the next funnel system,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa Erven.

She says the new system will bring another 5-10 millimetres of rain for the Southern Interior with a possible risk of thunderstorms.

Erven says both the rain and cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue.

“A little bit higher on Monday, sort of 16/17 degrees again because we’re sort of in that break between systems, still a chance of showers, but perhaps some sunlight getting through. On Tuesday, with more of that rain, the temperatures dropping back down to that 13/15 degrees.”

Temperatures around this time of year are typically in the low-20s.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a summary of an odd set of records that were broken in the Thompson-Okanagan — for the lowest daytime high temperatures.

Kamloops Previous record: 15C set in 1923 New record: 13.4C

Kelowna Previous record: 13.3C set in 1981 New record: 12.8C

Penticton Previous record: 14C set in 1981 New record: 13.9C

Vernon Previous record: 12.5C set in 1981 New record: 12.4C



Erven says the long-range models sees the temperatures rising for the area.

“We’re going to start to see the weather forecast finally drying out by the time we get to sort of midweek or for sure by late week and heading into next weekend, finally."