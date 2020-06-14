Okanagan Connector saw significant snowfall overnight

Photo: DriveBC Pennask camera at 9:00 on Sunday June 14, 2020

We might be just days away to the official start to summer but Sunday morning snow blanketed the roads on the Okanagan Connector.



AIM Roads has been on the roads plowing and salting the roads since 6 a.m. and are asking motorist to watch for flashing yellow lights on maintenance vehicles.



DriveBC's Pennask Summit webcam shows snow on the sides of the highway and in the median.



Those driving on the connector will find significant snow on the highway, and it continues to fall.



Webcams on the highway show snow has fallen on the Elkhart area, but the lower-elevation Brenda Mine region remains clear.



And with warmer conditions snow up at Big White has been melting while up at Silver Star webcams caught light snow falling at 9:30 a.m. in the mountain's village area.



Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Okanagan Connector Sunday morning.



"An unseasonably cool airmass has resulted in wet snow occurring near the summit of the Okanagan Connector this morning."



Forecasting possible snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 centimetres before changing to rain this afternoon.



At the Valley bottom, showers are expected to continue through to the late afternoon, with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.