159297
Kelowna  

Search and rescue crews rescued injured hiker Friday night

COSAR rescues injured hiker

- | Story: 302685

Search and rescue crews in the Central Okanagan were hard at work Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to Divide Lake, about five kilometres northwest of Chute Lake, after a hiker was injured in the area.

Using ATVs and UTVs, search and rescue volunteers located the group of people and brought the injured hiker out.

COSAR crews passed off the injured hiker to the BC Ambulance Service at the trailhead. The condition of the injured hiker was not disclosed.

“The subject and their party were well prepared and did a great job of handling the situation prior to COSAR members arriving on scene,” COSAR posted to social media.

COSAR is made up of about 50 volunteers, who specialize in advanced first aid, high angle rope rescue, wilderness and urban ground search, helicopter rescue, and swift water rescue. The organization has been in operation since 1954.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$369,800
more details
159175






153561


159112


Miniature things

Galleries
These things are very very tiny.
Miniature things (2)
Galleries
Blocks are hilarious
Must Watch
This baby’s belly laugh will make you laugh also.
Thin Watermelon
Must Watch
Humour from 2010 is still just as funny in 2020. Thin watermelon.
Alarm clock
Must Watch
That’ll be sure to wake you up in the morning.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259
158535