Search and rescue crews rescued injured hiker Friday night

Photo: COSAR Search and rescue crews search for the injured hiker Friday night.

Search and rescue crews in the Central Okanagan were hard at work Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to Divide Lake, about five kilometres northwest of Chute Lake, after a hiker was injured in the area.

Using ATVs and UTVs, search and rescue volunteers located the group of people and brought the injured hiker out.

COSAR crews passed off the injured hiker to the BC Ambulance Service at the trailhead. The condition of the injured hiker was not disclosed.

“The subject and their party were well prepared and did a great job of handling the situation prior to COSAR members arriving on scene,” COSAR posted to social media.

COSAR is made up of about 50 volunteers, who specialize in advanced first aid, high angle rope rescue, wilderness and urban ground search, helicopter rescue, and swift water rescue. The organization has been in operation since 1954.