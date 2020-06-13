COVID concerns cancel long-running open water swim event

Photo: File photo All Across the Lake swim events have been cancelled for 2020.

Canada's largest and longest running open water swim event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Officials with the the Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim Kelowna 2020 sent out an email to registered participants stating: The public health restrictions currently being imposed on all public gatherings in British Columbia, and the need to maintain social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, makes it impossible to ensure the safety of our volunteers, participants, spectators, our community and committee members.”

The event was to be held July 18, but will be back in 2021.

All Across the Lake Swims on the Okangan have been cancelled including the Kid’s Shore Splash! on July 18, the Across the Lake Swim Rattlesnake Island on Aug. 8, the Across the Lake Swim Kalamalka Lake on Aug. 15 and the Across the Lake Swim Gellatly Bay on Sept. 5.

Organizers are also encouraging people not to ask for a refund on their registration fees.

“We are a non-profit who relies on registration fees as well as sponsorships to continue to run first-class, family-swim events as well as keep our children safe in and around open water. Since the Okanagan Swims program’s inception in 2012, we have donated over $115,000 and sent over 16,000 3rd and 4th graders for free swim lessons. It is imperative we continue to keep kids safe, but we cannot continue without your help. So please, do not ask us for a refund. We just cannot do it,” event officials said in the email.

Registrants are being provided with two options: donate their registration fee to help cover the 70 per cent financial shortfall for 2020 or defer your entry to any event in any year up to 2023 for 50 per cent off.

Participants can go to events.com and then: