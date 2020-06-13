159297
Kelowna  

Mom raccoon carries baby in mouth while escaping yard with dog

Raccoons escape dog

Story: 302657

A Kelowna woman witnessed a bit of suburban nature Friday when she spotted a mother raccoon carrying its baby with its mouth.

Just after 3 p.m., Lora Kwiatkowski heard a noise coming from her fence in Rutland. When she went to investigate, she noticed a raccoon with a baby.

"Theres a dog on the other side of the fence and the raccoon is trying to get the baby to not to go down there and the baby kept going down and then the mom was like 'okay if you're not going to listen to me, I'm going to drag you,' so we watched it all happen," laughed Kwiatkowski.

The raccoon is seen grabbing its baby with its mouth before jumping off of the fence into Kwiatkowski's yard. After landing, the raccoon briefly pauses to look at Kwiatkowski then decides its safe enough to run past her, all while the baby is dangling from its mouth. 

"I just thought it was really cool... Mama took charge! She's a good mama."

Raccoons will carry their young with their mouths from one location to another until the they are completely mobile on their own. Usually after 10 months, a young raccoon will be mature enough to leave its mothers side.

