UBCO professor explores how humans develop creative new ideas

Photo: Unsplash/Diego PH UBC Okanagan professor explores the creative process and how people develop new ideas such as inventions.

A UBC Okanagan professor is researching how human creativity works and how people develop novel ideas, something that researchers suggest is becoming increasingly important.

“The more the world changes, the more we need creative ideas,” says UBC Okanagan psychology professor and creative researcher Liane Gabora.

“Most creativity research is done on the final products of creativity—the finished work of art, or novel or technological invention. Yet when people talk about the ‘magic’ of creativity, by the time the final product exists, that ‘magic’ is over.”

It has long been believed that the creative process involves searching memory and developing various independent 'candidate' ideas where selection and refinement then takes place of the most promising ideas. However Gabora suspects the creative process follows a different path.

She suspects that an unborn idea may take different forms when outwardly looked at from various perspectives. Separate ideas can mathematically be described as different projections of the same mental representation. When the creative thought proceeds, this representation will lose the potential for it to be viewed from different perspectives while manifesting as different outcomes.

This is referred to as the honing theory, coming from how memories are encoded and retrieved. This is discovered through studying mathematical models of concept interactions and combinations.

“We are constantly re-organizing our internal webs of knowledge and memory,” says Gabora. “When we retrieve an item in a new context, it can generate emergent properties that are neither properties of the memory, nor of the context; they emerge as something totally new when the two combine.”

An example of this would be the invention of the kitchen island.

“An island, we all agree, has the defining property of being surrounded by water,” she says. “However, we effortlessly accept that this is not a property of the compound concept kitchen island—because if your kitchen island is surrounded by water, you’re in trouble. But the property emerges when island appears in the concept kitchen.”

Gabora and her team of four undergraduate researchers at the university recently studied the state of creative ideas midway through the creative process.

They conducted two studies to test out Gabora's theory. In the first study, participants were interrupted halfway through solving an analogy problem as they were writing down what they believed in terms of a solution. During the second study, participants were told to create a painting that expressed their true essence and describe how they conceived it.

Following both studies, judges categorized the responses as either the conventional theory or the honing theory.

Results showed to be most consistent with the honing theory, providing further evidence that Gabora's research was headed in the right direction.

“This is exciting because having a deeper understanding of how the creative process works psychologically can greatly benefit society moving forward,” she says.

“If we can understand the mental progressions occurring during the creative process, we can better understand the steps involved in the generation of the world’s greatest masterpieces, and potentially pave the way to the next masterpieces."

Gabora also believes during unprecedented times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to understand the creative process.

“A key step is appreciating how each person’s uniqueness gives them a potential to create in ways that are uniquely theirs. Whether it’s creating a new kind of robot, making a new delicious kind of sourdough bread or writing country music’s next big hit—our potential is endless.”