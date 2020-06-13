Concerns raised for wildlife at Carney Pond following maintenance

Carney Pond next to the Rail Trail is home to an abundance of wildlife but concerns have been raised after City of Kelowna workers were seen mowing and digging parts of the surrounding area.

Julia Proulx works nearby and enjoys her lunch breaks at Carney Pond which is located on the Rail Trail south of UBC Okanagan, but on Thursday she was shocked and saddened when she made her usual visit.

"There was workers and heavy equipment and they had dug a huge ditch and they were draining water out of the area," she says. "And they had mowed a big section of this area which has taken away the cover and food source for so many of the different animals and birds."

Proulx says when she spoke with the workers on site, they explained to her that the road was subject to imminent flooding. She disagreed, stating "the water levels [have] been at the same level for months."

Proulx is now worried for the survival of the birds and other species living in the area as a result of the work being done.

"This place has a huge variety of species come through during migration and now it's home to nesting and procreation for birds, reptiles, marmots, muskrats," she says. "I have photographed dozens of birds including rare species... there are also Western Painted Turtles, snakes and a myriad of plants and insects that all support each other with food and shelter."

"They're having babies. Like this is not a good time to be doing this kind of work. If you must do it, do it in a non-breeding time."

The City of Kelowna says they must mow the edges of the Rail Trail a few times each year to ensure safe passage.

"In the past when the rail corridor was maintained by the railroad, vegetation management was completed primarily using herbicides. We aren't using herbicides just mechanical treatment," says communications manager for the City of Kelowna Tom Wilson.

Proulx hopes by sharing her concerns, the City of Kelowna will "rethink their policies around wetlands and make sure that they don't do anything like this ever again."

"I'd just like to raise awareness about Carney Pond, that it's a treasure and that everybody should appreciate the pockets of nature that we have cause so many of them are getting taken away from us," she says.

However, the City of Kelowna says the pond is protected and they are currently working to develop the area as an interpretive site, with an observation platform on the edge of the pond to allow for more safe and convenient birdwatching.

"This is one-of-four interpretive sites throughout the Central and North Okanagan delivered with rail trail donor funds. The work should be complete before early September," says Wilson.