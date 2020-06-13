Suspected bike thief caught spray painting bike in Rotary Park

Photo: Ronald Mullins

A concerned citizen reached out to Castanet Kelowna with a photo of a man spray-painting

a mountain bike in Rotary Marsh Park Thursday.

Ronald Mullins tells Castanet he was taking some photographs and looking for interesting shots when he spotted the strange sight.

"I was ten feet away from him with my camera pointed his way and he couldn't have cared less," says Mullins.

Mullins says he's a semi-professional photographer who also enjoys cycling and he feels strongly about bike theft in Kelowna. He says the bike appeared to be an "expensive" red and black mountain bike before the impromptu paint job in the park

"In about 10 minutes (he) proceeded to paint the entire bicycle, which he then rode towards downtown Kelowna."

Mullins was suspicious enough that he called RCMP, but the rider was gone before they arrived.

"Now he may be the rightful owner of this bicycle, but if he is, we can only guess that he didn't like the colour and chose a secluded location to repaint it."

RCMP confirm they received a stolen bike report on Thursday and they did search for the bike and rider, to no avail.

RCMP tell Castanet that they do come across bicycles that have been painted to prevent detection, but they can still determine the rightful owner by tracing the serial number.



"On a daily basis, the Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected and confirmed stolen bicycles to reunite with their owners," says Cst. Solana Pare.



The RCMP applaud people like Ronald Mullins who are actively trying to make their communities better and safer places, "anyone who observes suspicious activity in their neighbourhood, including someone spray painting a bicycle, is encouraged to report it to the Kelowna RCMP," says Cst Pare.

Bicycle owners should record their serial number and take a photo of the bike.

RCMP also recommend Project 529, which can assist bicycle owners to register their bicycle and use a high-quality lock to secure their bicycle, even when stored on a vehicle or in an underground parkade.