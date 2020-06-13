159297
159298
Kelowna  

Okanagan Dream Rally takes 'pit stop,' will return in 2021

Dream rally takes year off

- | Story: 302629

Organizers of the Okanagan Dream Rally have announced this summer's event has been cancelled due to the pandemic, but the August Family Foundation promises to return bigger than ever next year.

This year’s event had an ambitious goal of raising over a million dollars for the Ronald McDonald House BC/Yukon and JoeAnna’s House, located in Kelowna.

“With a heavy heart we have made the mindful decision to cancel this year’s Okanagan Dream Rally and take a ‘pit stop’ to come back bigger and better than ever before in 2021. We are incredibly grateful for the on-going support of our sponsors, donors, drivers, dream rally families, and our beautiful Okanagan community. Because of you, we have been able to raise over $1.6 million dollars in just four quick years for local charities. We can’t wait to come back in 2021 with the best Dream Rally yet,” said founder Matt August. 

The annual event provides special children with a co-pilot seat in their dream car, which then travel down the Okanagan Valley in a group, attracting large crowds.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158144
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4103110
12623 Driftwood Court
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$775,000
more details
159195


158263




153561


158401


TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.  
TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Fun way to mop
Must Watch
Man handstands and mops at the same time.
French horn and chair duet
Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158589