Okanagan Dream Rally takes 'pit stop,' will return in 2021

Organizers of the Okanagan Dream Rally have announced this summer's event has been cancelled due to the pandemic, but the August Family Foundation promises to return bigger than ever next year.

This year’s event had an ambitious goal of raising over a million dollars for the Ronald McDonald House BC/Yukon and JoeAnna’s House, located in Kelowna.

“With a heavy heart we have made the mindful decision to cancel this year’s Okanagan Dream Rally and take a ‘pit stop’ to come back bigger and better than ever before in 2021. We are incredibly grateful for the on-going support of our sponsors, donors, drivers, dream rally families, and our beautiful Okanagan community. Because of you, we have been able to raise over $1.6 million dollars in just four quick years for local charities. We can’t wait to come back in 2021 with the best Dream Rally yet,” said founder Matt August.

The annual event provides special children with a co-pilot seat in their dream car, which then travel down the Okanagan Valley in a group, attracting large crowds.