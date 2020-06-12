Five-storey project near KGH will include commercial space, hotel

Photo: Contributed

Developers of 2169 Pandosy are ready to take another kick at the can, this time with a bit of a different look.

The multi-use, five-storey building, which includes 35,000 square feet of commercial space and a hotel, first hit city planner desks in 2015, when the site was rezoned. A development permit was issued in 2017, but flooding that year caused a delay that resulted in its expiry.

GTA Architecture is back with a request for development and development variance permits, and city staff will recommend to council on Tuesday, June 23, that it give them the thumbs up. The land is located on the land that is kitty-corner to Kelowna General Hospital on the northeast side.

The variances are for a height increase to 20 metres, the site coverage from 55% to 62% and the rear-yard setback from six metres to 4.5 metres for a portion of the space.

Staff has been working with GTA Architecture for months on the Collett House, a heritage building located on the site that will now be incorporated into the development by relocating it to the southwest corner of the site and integrating it into the larger commercial development.

The original proposal called for a four-storey building and space for long-term residents. The revised project has plans for a 74-room hotel in the form of 15 townhouse units along Glenwood Avenue and hotel suites on the floors above.