159297
Kelowna  

Five-storey project near KGH will include commercial space, hotel

Pandosy hotel ready to rise

- | Story: 302628

Developers of 2169 Pandosy are ready to take another kick at the can, this time with a bit of a different look.

The multi-use, five-storey building, which includes 35,000 square feet of commercial space and a hotel, first hit city planner desks in 2015, when the site was rezoned. A development permit was issued in 2017, but flooding that year caused a delay that resulted in its expiry.

GTA Architecture is back with a request for development and development variance permits, and city staff will recommend to council on Tuesday, June 23, that it give them the thumbs up. The land is located on the land that is kitty-corner to Kelowna General Hospital on the northeast side.

The variances are for a height increase to 20 metres, the site coverage from 55% to 62% and the rear-yard setback from six metres to 4.5 metres for a portion of the space.

Staff has been working with GTA Architecture for months on the Collett House, a heritage building located on the site that will now be incorporated into the development by relocating it to the southwest corner of the site and integrating it into the larger commercial development.

The original proposal called for a four-storey building and space for long-term residents. The revised project has plans for a 74-room hotel in the form of 15 townhouse units along Glenwood Avenue and hotel suites on the floors above.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158424
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4188869
1083 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$424,900
more details
158529






153561


153450


TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.  
TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Fun way to mop
Must Watch
Man handstands and mops at the same time.
French horn and chair duet
Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158780
158535