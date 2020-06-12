159297
Kelowna  

Recent heavy rains have not caused flooding on local rivers, yet

Rivers handling heavy rains

The Okanagan has been hit by a couple of heavy bouts of rain over the past few days, but local streams and rivers appear to be handling the storms just fine, for now.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre removed the high streamflow advisory for the Central Okanagan earlier this week, and the provincial organization says the recent rain hasn't changed much in their view.

Despite this, new modelling released by the River Forecast Centre Friday morning shows a predicted spike in discharge in Mission Creek Sunday, as rains are expected to continue through the weekend.

Currently, local stream and river levels are higher than average, as the unseasonably high snowpack in the surrounding hills continue to melt.

And while there are no current local flood warnings for streams and rivers, Environment Canada Doug Lundquist says the forecast thunderstorms could bring strong winds, causing problems along the lakeshore.

“The lakes are very high though, so when you combine the fact that we could get strong winds with thunderstorms and high lakes, that could perhaps be a problem with shoreline damage and the likes,” Lundquist said.

“It just depends on where you're at ... we're just hoping of course it doesn't hit the wrong place at the wrong time.”

He added that winds gusted to 60 km/h during Thursday's storm, but could hit up to 80 km/h during storms through the weekend.

Rain is expected to continue through until Monday, before clearing for most of next week.

