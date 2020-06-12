159297
Kelowna  

High streamflow alert issued for Central, North Okanagan

Streamflow alert issued

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.

After the B.C. River Forecast Centre downgraded the Central Okanagan's high streamflow alert earlier this week, it has been reinstated Friday afternoon following periods of heavy rainfall.

The alert, which means river levels are rising or expected to rise, is now in effect for the tributaries around Kelowna, including Mission and Mill creeks, along with the rest of the Central Okanagan, the North Okanagan and the North Thompson. The alert remains in effect for Nicola Lake, northeast of Merritt, and the South Thompson River. 

"Localized thunderstorms causing heavy downpours are possible on Friday across the Central region. On Saturday, a vigorous cold front is forecast to cross southern B.C. generating strong thunderstorms," the River Forecast Centre said in a statement. 

"Forecast precipitation rates for the event vary but could be as high as 50 mm with downpour rates as high as 15-20 mm/hr. River and creek levels may rise rapidly over the weekend depending on the timing and location of the heaviest rainfall."

As a result, people are advised to keep clear of fast-flowing rivers. 

ORIGINAL: 2:30 p.m.

The Okanagan has been hit by a couple of heavy bouts of rain over the past few days, but local streams and rivers appear to be handling the storms just fine, for now.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre removed the high streamflow advisory for the Central Okanagan earlier this week, and the provincial organization says the recent rain hasn't changed much in their view.

Despite this, new modelling released by the River Forecast Centre Friday morning shows a predicted spike in discharge in Mission Creek Sunday, as rains are expected to continue through the weekend.

Currently, local stream and river levels are higher than average, as the unseasonably high snowpack in the surrounding hills continue to melt.

And while there are no current local flood warnings for streams and rivers, Environment Canada Doug Lundquist says the forecast thunderstorms could bring strong winds, causing problems along the lakeshore.

“The lakes are very high though, so when you combine the fact that we could get strong winds with thunderstorms and high lakes, that could perhaps be a problem with shoreline damage and the likes,” Lundquist said.

“It just depends on where you're at ... we're just hoping of course it doesn't hit the wrong place at the wrong time.”

He added that winds gusted to 60 km/h during Thursday's storm, but could hit up to 80 km/h during storms through the weekend.

Rain is expected to continue through until Monday, before clearing for most of next week.

