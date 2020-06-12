159297
Kelowna  

Gate crashed down at Kangaroo Creek Farm

Gate crashed at roo farm

- | Story: 302603

The owner of the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna says she can't take another hit, literally.

Caroline Wightman, owner of the Kangaroo Creek Farm tells Castanet the entrance gate to the farm was blown completely off the fence sometime in the early morning hours of Friday, something they can't afford to fix.

"We kind of went out on a limb financially to make the move and this has been a very soft opening to the season."

Wightman says the business is down at least 30 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and June has been very wet so far.

"We are literally treading water right now. If anything else goes wrong then... we can't afford to replace the gate right now."
 
In spite of that, Wightman is trying to make it easy for the person who did it to come forward. She believes it may have been an accident despite what she describes as an unusual group of events at the farm, "I'm hoping it was an accident."

Nothing else was stolen, so Wightman is imploring whoever did it to come forward so she can make a claim through ICBC. She says she believes the vehicle involved would have a great deal of damage after crashing through the gate.

Wightman says her next step will be to take the security camera footage to the RCMP, but she wants to avoid that if possible.

"We're going to try driving the tractor back and forth over it to see if we can flatten it out enough to at least use it as a barrier."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4171317
4697 Gordon Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,900
more details


158401




153561


158401


French horn and chair duet

Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...
Horrible haircuts
Galleries
These haircuts could be better…
Horrible haircuts (2)
Galleries
Proud kitty brings dad present
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158624