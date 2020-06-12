Gate crashed down at Kangaroo Creek Farm

Photo: Kangaroo Creek Farm

The owner of the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna says she can't take another hit, literally.

Caroline Wightman, owner of the Kangaroo Creek Farm tells Castanet the entrance gate to the farm was blown completely off the fence sometime in the early morning hours of Friday, something they can't afford to fix.

"We kind of went out on a limb financially to make the move and this has been a very soft opening to the season."

Wightman says the business is down at least 30 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and June has been very wet so far.

"We are literally treading water right now. If anything else goes wrong then... we can't afford to replace the gate right now."



In spite of that, Wightman is trying to make it easy for the person who did it to come forward. She believes it may have been an accident despite what she describes as an unusual group of events at the farm, "I'm hoping it was an accident."

Nothing else was stolen, so Wightman is imploring whoever did it to come forward so she can make a claim through ICBC. She says she believes the vehicle involved would have a great deal of damage after crashing through the gate.

Wightman says her next step will be to take the security camera footage to the RCMP, but she wants to avoid that if possible.

"We're going to try driving the tractor back and forth over it to see if we can flatten it out enough to at least use it as a barrier."